Tiger Woods: Hank Haney 'Deserved' Suspension After Offensive LPGA Comments

Haney served as Woods's coach on the PGA Tour from 2004–10. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 31, 2019

Tiger Woods criticized former coach Hank Haney on Friday, saying Haney "deserved" a suspension following offensive comments about the LPGA Tour.

Haney was suspended from his SiriusXM radio show on Thursday after making disparaging remarks regarding Korean golfers in the LPGA.

"I'm gonna predict a Korean," Haney said when asked to pick a winner for the upcoming US Women's Open. "That's gonna be my prediction. I couldn't name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour," Haney continued. "Nah, maybe I could. Well, I'd go with Lee. If I didn't have to name a first name, I'd get a bunch of them right. I don't know...Lexi Thompson...Michelle Wie's hurt. I don't know that many."

Haney drew considerable criticism from a number of golfers, including Wie. Woods did not hold back in his criticism on Friday. 

"He deserved it,'' Woods said after his second round at Memorial. "Just can't look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved.''

Haney apologized for his remarks on Wednesday before the end of his radio show and tweeted further remarks. 

Haney coached for Woods from 2004–10, a period of six majors and 31 PGA Tour wins. He resigned from his role in May 2010. 

