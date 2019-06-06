Matthew Wolff, the consensus national player of the year and NCAA champion, has decided to forego his final two years of eligiblity at Oklahoma State to turn professional.

He announced on Twitter that he has signed with Taylormade and will make his pro debut at the Travelers Championship, which begins June 20 in Cromwell, Conn.

Ready to keep swingin’ my swing ⛳️💥 I’m PUMPED to officially start my professional golf career @TravelersChamp!! It‘s been the journey of a lifetime so far & I’m v grateful for my #wolffpack & everyone’s support. Can’t wait to tee it up... let’s do the dang thing #TeamTaylorMade pic.twitter.com/TPLKT24lnS — Matthew Wolff (@matthew_wolff5) June 6, 2019

Wolff became a phenomenon last year, garnering attention for both his stellar play and his unorthodox swing. He clinched the winning point for Oklahoma State in the national title match last year, but the California native took it to another level in his sophomore campaign.

Wolff opened the season with four consecutive victories and finished the season with six wins overall, both program records. He won the NCAA individual championship at Blessings Golf Club in Arkansas by five shots.

In recent weeks, he won the Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins awards, both given to the top player in college golf. He was ranked as the No. 2 amateur in the world—behind teammate and reigning U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland—before the announcement to turn pro.