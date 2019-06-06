First-round tee times for the 2019 U.S. Open are officially out. The PGA Tour's third major of the season begins play on Thursday, June 13, and appears to have some potential for fireworks from the get-go.

Tiger Woods, winner of the 2019 Masters, has been paired with Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. Woods has won the tournament three times (2000, '02, '08), while Spieth (2015) and Rose (2013) have each won the competition once in their careers.

The trio is one of four featured groups for the U.S. Open's opening day, and will start play on Tee 1 at 2:09 p.m. ET.

Below, you can find a full list of tee times for the first round of the 2019 U.S. Open.

6:45 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Sam Saunders, Marcus Fraser, Carlos Ortiz

6:45 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Luis Gagne, Julian Etulain, Sepp Straka

6:56 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Chun An Yu, Erik Van Rooyen, Player TBD

6:56 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Dean Burmester, Kyounhoon Lee, Player TBD

7:07 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Ryan Fox, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:07 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Clement Sordet, Ardi Arnaus, Tom Hoge

7:18 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Scottie Scheffler, Nick Taylor, Matt Parziale

7:18 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Brian Davis, Billy Hurley III, Kevin O'Connell

7:29 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Patton Kizzire, Jason Dufner, Jovan Rebula

7:29 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Brendon Todd, Mike Weir, Luke Donald

7:40 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Haotong Li, JB Holmes, Bubba Watson

7:40 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Kyle Stanley, Danny Willett, Billy Horschel

7:51 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Martin Kaymer

7:51 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman

8:02 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

8:02 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Justin Thomas, Bryson Dechambeau, Kevin Kisner

8:13 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Tyrrell Hatton

8:13 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson

8:24 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wallace

8:24 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia

8:35 a.m. ET - Tee 1: CT Pan, Brandon Wu, Abraham Ancer

8:35 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

8:46 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Chan Kim, Justin Walters, Player TBD

8:46 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Rob Oppenheim, Richard Lee, Rhys Enoch

8:57 a.m. ET - Tee 1: Nick Hardy, Andreas Halvorsen, Noah Norton

8:57 a.m. ET - Tee 10: Andy Pope, Matthew Naumec, Ryan Sullivan

12:30 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Rory Sabbatini, Roberto Castro, Sam Horsfield

12:30 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Nathan Lashley, Lee Slattery, Renato Paratore

12:41 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Cameron Young, Brian Stuard, Marcus Kinhult

12:41 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Aaron Wise, Collin Morikawa, Player TBD

12:52 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Luke Guthrie, Charlie Danielson, Joseph Bramlett

12:52 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Merrick Bremmer, Cody Gribble, Chip McDaniel

1:03 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Austin Eckroat, Charles Howell III, Alexander Noren

1:03 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Michael Thorbjornsen, David Toms, Chez Reavie

1:14 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Thomas Pieters, Stewart Hagestad, Chesson Hadley

1:14 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Keegan Bradley, Kevin Na

1:25 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Paul Casey, Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay

1:25 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson

1:36 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira, Keith Mitchell

1:36 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Luke List, Branden Grace, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:47 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

1:47 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott

1:58 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Tony Finau, Ian Poulter, Jimmy Walker

1:58 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Byeong Hun An, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Devon Bling

2:09 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose

2:09 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Justin Harding, Aaron Baddeley, Player TBD

2:20 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Daniel Berger, Kodai Ichihara, Matthew Jones

2:20 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Ollie Schniederjans, Anirban Lahiri, Mikumu Horikawa

2:31 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Matthieu Pavon, Callum Tarren, Chandler Eaton

2:31 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Daniel Hillier, Zac Blair, Alex Prugh

2:42 p.m. ET - Tee 1: Eric Dietrich, Brett Drewitt, Guillermo Pereira

2:42 p.m. ET - Tee 10: Hayden Shieh, Connor Arendell, Spencer Tibbits