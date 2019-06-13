Watch: Phil Mickelson Misses 20-Inch Putt at U.S. Open

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson's history at the U.S. Open is...complicated. It's the only major Mickelson hasn't won, and he's finished second a record six times. There's been heartbreak, clearly, as well as downright absurdity: remember last year, when he putted a moving ball at Shinnecock?

Well, there was more drama on the putting green on Thursday at Pebble Beach. Mickelson faced a 20-inch tap-in for par on the 3rd hole...and he missed it. From 20 inches. Twenty.

Phil Mickelson misses “shortest putt of any player on this tour ever,” according to Paul Azinger, who may have a point ... pic.twitter.com/wCGCL1isLl — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) June 13, 2019

Now, I don't want to give putting advice to a five-time major champion with 44 PGA Tour wins...but I think he mayyyy have come out of that putt just a hair quickly.

Mickelson is a five-time champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so if there's one player who can bounce back, it's him. But still, missing a putt from that short is both shocking and embarassing.