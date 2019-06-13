Watch: Phil Mickelson Misses 20-Inch Putt at U.S. Open

Fox Sports 1

Phil Mickelson missed a 20-inch putt on Thursday at the U.S. Open. Twenty inches!

By Daniel Rapaport
June 13, 2019

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Phil Mickelson's history at the U.S. Open is...complicated. It's the only major Mickelson hasn't won, and he's finished second a record six times. There's been heartbreak, clearly, as well as downright absurdity: remember last year, when he putted a moving ball at Shinnecock? 

Well, there was more drama on the putting green on Thursday at Pebble Beach. Mickelson faced a 20-inch tap-in for par on the 3rd hole...and he missed it. From 20 inches. Twenty. 

Now, I don't want to give putting advice to a five-time major champion with 44 PGA Tour wins...but I think he mayyyy have come out of that putt just a hair quickly. 

Mickelson is a five-time champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, so if there's one player who can bounce back, it's him. But still, missing a putt from that short is both shocking and embarassing. 

