How Do They Determine the Cut at the U.S. Open?

Only the top 60 players and ties can qualify for the weekend.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 14, 2019

The U.S. Open is underway at Pebble Beach Golf Links, and the field will slim down after Round 2 closes on Friday.

While all players will be jockeying for position atop the leader board in hopes of eventually winning the championship on Sunday, many others will be trying to just make sure they're in the contest over the weekend by making the tournament’s 36-hole cut.

Only the top 60 players and anyone tied for 60th or better will qualify for Saturday and Sunday's final two rounds. There is no 10-shot rule, which would include any player 10 shots within the lead.

The cut line rule was changed by the USGA in 2012 to combat increasingly large weekend fields. The PGA Championship allows players within the top 70 and tied to make the cut, while the Masters slims down the field to the top 50 and tied but also includes anyone within 10 shots of the lead.

Justin Rose is the current U.S. Open leader at 6-under par followed by a cluster of Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele​, Louis Oosthuizen​ and Aaron Wise one stroke back in second.

Tiger Woods's one-under 70 in the first round keeps him within striking distance heading into round two.

You can follow the U.S. Open leaderboard here.

