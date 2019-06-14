Thursday's opening round at the U.S. Open saw birdies galore, but while Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy put themselves into contention, Justin Rose seized the lead with a record-tying 65.

The second round promises to offer plenty of its own drama, as the aforementioned players seek to stay in contention while guys like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas look to overcome rough starts and get back into the mix.

Follow along with us all day as we track all the action on Friday at Pebble Beach.

Here are some marquee tee times for the second round (EST).

11:02 a.m.* -- Francesco Molinari, (a) Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka

11:24 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods

4:36 p.m.* -- Jon Rahm, Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

4:47 p.m.* -- Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

4:58 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell

12:40 p.m. - Tiger escapes 14 with par again

Yesterday, Tiger made a total mess of the 14th hole. He skulled his third shot from the bunker over the green, hacked out to 30 feet...then holed the par putt. Today, he hit his third from the middle of the fairway to the right of the flag...and you can't miss right of the flag on 14. It caught a slope and ran all the way off the green, leaving a difficult pitch. He hit a great one, though, and holed the four footer for par. Big save there.

12:18 p.m. - Kuchar quietly creeping, Tiger pars again; Spieth is hot

Matt Kuchar is having a fantastic (if dramatic) year, as he leads the FedEx Cup points standings. He's quietly moving up the leaderboard here, following up his opening-round 69 by playing his first four holes in two under. He is -4 for the tournament and just two back.

Tiger Woods made another fairway-green-two putt par on 13, while Jordan Spieth made his third birdie in four holes to get to -2 for the tournament. After a frustrating 72 on Thursday, he's right back in the tournament.

12:03 p.m. - Tiger makes another solid par

Three holes, three quality iron shots for Woods. This one was a six iron at the par-3 12th, and it avoided a front bunker and finished perfectly pin high, about 25 feet. The putt was online but a few rotations short and that's a stress-free par. Rose and Spieth both got up and down from off the green to make their 3s.

11:53 a.m. - Tiger to -2, Spieth off to great start; Hadley (!) to -6

Tiger made up for that missed opportunity at 11, where he hit the fairway again then hit an ideal approach to just below the hole. That's a good sign—Woods struggled mightily with his irons yesterday, and that's two good ones in a row. He putt the birdie putt right in the center to get to -2 for the tournament. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth has birdied each of his first two holes to get to -1 for the tournament.

Tiger pulls the string on the approach and sinks the putt for 🐦#USOpen pic.twitter.com/9xNLuFzzdU — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 14, 2019

Chesson Hadley, of all people, has equaled Justin Rose at -6. Hadley's last six starts coming into this week: MC-MC-MC-MC-T31-MC. Golf.

11:38 a.m. - Tiger misses good birdie chance

The story of Tiger's round yesterday was poor ball striking and great putting. His first hole of Friday's round was the opposite—he striped his tee shot down the difficult par-4 10th and hit a beautiful iron just about 8 feet, leaving himself a great chance to birdie one of the harder holes at Pebble...but the birdie putt was low the whole way. A poor effort, but there are many worse things than a par at 10 at Pebble Beach.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose parred his first hole alongside Woods and he still leads at -6.

11:16 a.m. - Conditions are soft; Koepka begins with par

It's right around 60 degrees at Pebble Beach, there's mist in the air, and the wind is nowhere to be found. So the conditions are tame and the greens are soft, which could lead to a second straight day of low scoring. Brooks Koepka started his day with a par after barely missing a good look for birdie. Next up on the 10th tee: Mr. Tiger Woods.

11:02 a.m. — Second round play begins

Play from Pebble Beach has started. Tiger Woods, five behind leader Justin Rose, tees off in just a few minutes.