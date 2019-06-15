It's time for Moving Day at Pebble Beach.

The third round of the U.S. Open is underway, and a number of the game's biggest stars are in contention to win the year's third major. Gary Woodland held a two-shot lead at the halfway point after shooting nine-under 133 for the first two rounds—one shot lower than Tiger Woods shot when he won by 15 here in 2000—but Justin Rose, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar, Brooks Koepka and a host of other contenders are hot on his heels.

Tiger Woods will need to make up some ground, as he sat at even par through 36 holes. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth enter Saturday at one under, while Dustin Johnson, the pre-tournament favorite, is a two under.

Follow along all day for live updates and analysis.

5:35 p.m.-Tiger birdies on the 14th

Tiger Woods birdies on the 14th hole to go to +1. It was his third birdie of the day. Not a great start for McIlroy, whose first bogey on the front nine this week comes on the first hole.

5:00 p.m.- Brooks Koepka tees off

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka tees off with Matt Wallace.

Now on the tee, two-time defending champ Brooks Koepka. pic.twitter.com/RM2uFHUSVy — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) June 15, 2019

Here's the leaderboard as it stands.

Gary Woodland -9

Justin Rose -7

Louis Oosthuzien -6

T4 Aaron Wise -5

T4 Rory McIlroy -5