Gary Woodland holds the lead as we enter at the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

The 35-year-old is seeking his first career major with a one stroke lead over Justin Rose as the final pairing looks to hold off Brooks Koepka. The two-time reigning champion enters Sunday following three straight rounds under par, including a 3-under 68 on Saturday.

Koepka is seeking his fifth career major and third straight US Open title. Willie Anderson is the only player in history to win the US Open in three consecutive years, pulling off the feat from 1903-05.

5:00 - Francesco Molinari charging through front nine

The 2018 Open Championship winner is streaking through the front nine on Sunday with three birdies in his first four holes. Molinari is now six back of Gary Woodland for the lead, sitting at 3-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament.

Francesco Molinari has birdied 2 of the first 3 holes to move into a tie for 9th. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/a0j2HttAf7 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2019

4:30 - Leaderboard update

Here's the leaderboard as it stands one hour before the leaders tee off.

Gary Woodland -11

Justin Rose -10

Brooks Koepka -7

Chez Reavie -7

Louis Oosthuizen -7

Rory McIlroy -6