2019 U.S. Open Live Blog: Tracking Koepka, Leaders on Sunday at Pebble Beach

David Cannon/Getty Images

Follow along as we track all the action on the final day at Pebble Beach. 

By The SI Staff
June 16, 2019

Gary Woodland holds the lead as we enter at the final round of the US Open at Pebble Beach on Sunday. 

The 35-year-old is seeking his first career major with a one stroke lead over Justin Rose as the final pairing looks to hold off Brooks Koepka. The two-time reigning champion enters Sunday following three straight rounds under par, including a 3-under 68 on Saturday. 

Koepka is seeking his fifth career major and third straight US Open title. Willie Anderson is the only player in history to win the US Open in three consecutive years, pulling off the feat from 1903-05.

Follow along all day for live updates and analysis.

5:00 - Francesco Molinari charging through front nine

The 2018 Open Championship winner is streaking through the front nine on Sunday with three birdies in his first four holes. Molinari is now six back of Gary Woodland for the lead, sitting at 3-under for the day and 5-under for the tournament.

4:30 - Leaderboard update

Here's the leaderboard as it stands one hour before the leaders tee off.

Gary Woodland -11

Justin Rose -10

Brooks Koepka -7

Chez Reavie -7

Louis Oosthuizen -7

Rory McIlroy -6

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message