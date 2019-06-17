Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open Championship in heart-stopping fashion on Sunday. Then, he warmed our hearts with a gesture that's sure to make you smile.

Following his epic win, Woodland FaceTimed with Special Olympian Amy Bockerstette and expressed his appreciation for her support.

"Thank you for all the positive vibes," Woodland tells Bockerstette.

Woodland and Bockerstette first met at the Waste Management Phoenix Open earlier this year. Bockerstette, who has down syndrome, made a par on the 16th hole at the course with Woodland watching.

This time, it was Bockerstette who watched on cheering Woodland on as he went on to win his first career major.