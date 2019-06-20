In her return from a wrist injury, Michelle Wie shot a 12-over 84 at the Women's PGA Championship and gave an emotional, ominous interview after the round on Thursday.

"I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me," Wie said, per assembled media, before cutting off the interview after just over a minute.

Wie, 29, hadn't played since mid-April to rest her wrist, which she had surgery on in November of last year. She returned for this week's event, one of five majors on the LPGA Tour, at Hazeltine National in Minnesota, and immediately showed signs of pain. According to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols, Wie was icing her wrist after playing just three holes.

Wie put a cream on her wrist walking to the 13th tee. Dropped her club after hitting her tee shot wide right. Currently icing. pic.twitter.com/xQmdEDTZZH — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) June 20, 2019

Wie was just one over through five holes but played her last 13 in 11 over, including a quadruple-bogey 7 on her second-to-last hole of the day. She was tied for last place when she walked off the course.

Wie has been in the public eye since winning the U.S. Public Links Championship at the age of 13, becoming the youngest player to ever win a USGA adult event. She turned professional a week before her 16th birthday has won five times on the LPGA Tour, including a lone major at the 2014 U.S. Women's Open.

In March, she announced her engagement to Johnnie West, a Golden State Warriors executive and the son of NBA legend Jerry West.