Michelle Wie Shoots 84 in Return from Injury: 'Not Sure How Much More I Have Left"

Getty Images

After the round, a teary Wie said: "I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me."

By Daniel Rapaport
June 20, 2019

In her return from a wrist injury, Michelle Wie shot a 12-over 84 at the Women's PGA Championship and gave an emotional, ominous interview after the round on Thursday. 

"I’m not entirely sure how much more I have left in me," Wie said, per assembled media, before cutting off the interview after just over a minute. 

Wie, 29, hadn't played since mid-April to rest her wrist, which she had surgery on in November of last year. She returned for this week's event, one of five majors on the LPGA Tour, at Hazeltine National in Minnesota, and immediately showed signs of pain. According to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols, Wie was icing her wrist after playing just three holes. 

Wie was just one over through five holes but played her last 13 in 11 over, including a quadruple-bogey 7 on her second-to-last hole of the day. She was tied for last place when she walked off the course. 

Wie has been in the public eye since winning the U.S. Public Links Championship at the age of 13, becoming the youngest player to ever win a USGA adult event. She turned professional a week before her 16th birthday has won five times on the LPGA Tour, including a lone major at the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. 

In March, she announced her engagement to Johnnie West, a Golden State Warriors executive and the son of NBA legend Jerry West.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message