John Daly will compete in this year's British Open. And just like the other 155 players in the field at Royal Portrush, he will have to walk the course.

The Royal and Ancient, the governing body that oversees the Open, has denied Daly's request for a golf cart for the year's second major, which begins July 18 in Northern Ireland. He plans to play the event anyway.

Daly, 53, was allowed to ride a cart during the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black under the Americans With Disabilities act. He missed the cut by seven shots.

"Quite disappointed they do not see it in the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it," Daly wrote on social media. "Different continent different laws? As a proud Open champion, I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot.

"While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions."

Daly has bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee and will soon need a knee replacement, the two-time major champion said.

A number of competitors at the PGA took issue with Daly's use of the cart—most notably Tiger Woods, who responded to a question about the carty by saying, "Well, I walked with a broken leg, so..." a reference to his winning the 2008 U.S. Open while injured.

Daly is exempt into the British Open by way of his 1995 Open win at St. Andrews.