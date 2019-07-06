John Daly Has Request for Cart at British Open Denied

Getty Images

The R&A has denied John Daly's request for a golf cart at the British Open. He plans to play anyway. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 06, 2019

John Daly will compete in this year's British Open. And just like the other 155 players in the field at Royal Portrush, he will have to walk the course. 

The Royal and Ancient, the governing body that oversees the Open, has denied Daly's request for a golf cart for the year's second major, which begins July 18 in Northern Ireland. He plans to play the event anyway.

Daly, 53, was allowed to ride a cart during the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black under the Americans With Disabilities act. He missed the cut by seven shots.

"Quite disappointed they do not see it in the same way our PGA of America and PGA Tour sees it," Daly wrote on social media. "Different continent different laws? As a proud Open champion, I know what the Open Championship represents and what a special tournament it is. I believe all who have earned the right to compete should be afforded that right to compete and give it their best shot.

"While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions."

Daly has bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis in his right knee and will soon need a knee replacement, the two-time major champion said. 

A number of competitors at the PGA took issue with Daly's use of the cart—most notably Tiger Woods, who responded to a question about the carty by saying, "Well, I walked with a broken leg, so..." a reference to his winning the 2008 U.S. Open while injured. 

Daly is exempt into the British Open by way of his 1995 Open win at St. Andrews.

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message