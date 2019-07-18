Rory McIlroy Makes Quadruple-Bogey 8 in First Hole of Open Championship

A disastrous start to the tournament for the favorite, who is playing in his home country of Northern Ireland. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 18, 2019

Rory McIlroy entered this week's Open Championship as the Vegas favorite, and for good reason. He's playing some remarkably consistent golf this year. He has a great record in the Open. And, perhaps most of all, it's basically a home game

McIlroy, who is from Northern Ireland, is playing on home soil this week at Royal Portrush. He is the course-record holder, having shot an 11-under 61 as a 16-year-old in 2005. 

Given his history at Portrush and the fact that Northern Ireland is hosting the Open for the first time since 1951, all eyes were on the world No. 3 in the run-up to this momentous event.

On Thursday, the golf portion of his week started. And It started with a disaster. 

The 2014 Open Champion snap-hooked his first tee shot of the day out of bounds left, then needed six more shots—including taking a penalty drop for an unplayable lie and missing a four-footer for 7—en route to a quadruple-bogey 8. 

It was just the second time the 30-year-old has made a quadruple bogey in a major, with the other coming in the final round of the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. 

McIlroy would par the par-5 second before dropping one more shot at the par-3 3rd, meaning he was 5 over par just three holes into his tournament. 

If anyone is capable of shaking off a nightmarish start and working his way back into the mix, it's Rory. But what a cruel, cruel way to begin one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of your career. 

