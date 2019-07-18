And then there was one. One more major in 2019, that is.

The Open Championship begins today at Royal Portrush, and Tiger Woods will try to put himself in good position to win the year's final major championship with a solid opening round.

Woods, a three-time Open Champion, finished tied for sixth at this tournament last year at Carnoustie, but he hasn't played a tournament since a lackluster T21 at the U.S. Open last month.

He'll start his opening round at the 148th Open at 3:10 p.m. local time/10:10 a.m. EST alongside Englishman Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed. Follow along all day for hole-by-hole updates and analysis.