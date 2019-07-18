Tracking Tiger Woods as He Plays Round One of the The Open Championship

Follow along as Woods looks to get his quest for major No. 16 off to a solid start at Royal Portrush. 

By Daniel Rapaport
July 18, 2019

And then there was one. One more major in 2019, that is. 

The Open Championship begins today at Royal Portrush, and Tiger Woods will try to put himself in good position to win the year's final major championship with a solid opening round. 

Woods, a three-time Open Champion, finished tied for sixth at this tournament last year at Carnoustie, but he hasn't played a tournament since a lackluster T21 at the U.S. Open last month. 

He'll start his opening round at the 148th Open at 3:10 p.m. local time/10:10 a.m. EST alongside Englishman Matt Wallace and Patrick Reed. Follow along all day for hole-by-hole updates and analysis. 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message