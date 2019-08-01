Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday "on suspicion of sexual assault," according to The Sun.

Olesen and fellow golfer Ian Poulter were flying to London after participating in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. Olesen also reportedly urinated in the aisle during the flight before being arrested once his plane touched down in London.

"He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle," a witness told the Sun. "It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin."

The 29-year-old Denmark native turned pro in 2008. Olesen has five European Tour victories in his career, but he has never won a PGA Tour event.

Olesen's best major finish is a sixth-place effort in the 2013 Masters.