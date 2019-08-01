Report: Thorbjorn Olesen Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault on Flight

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Olesen also reportedly urinated in the aisle during the flight before being arrested once his plane touched down in London. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday "on suspicion of sexual assault," according to The Sun.

Olesen and fellow golfer Ian Poulter were flying to London after participating in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis. Olesen also reportedly urinated in the aisle during the flight before being arrested once his plane touched down in London. 

"He started abusing some of the passengers and crew and then made a pass at one of the female passengers before taking a leak in the aisle," a witness told the Sun. "It was shocking behavior. You would expect it maybe on a budget airline but not in the first-class cabin."

The 29-year-old Denmark native turned pro in 2008. Olesen has five European Tour victories in his career, but he has never won a PGA Tour event.

Olesen's best major finish is a sixth-place effort in the 2013 Masters. 

 

You May Like

More Golf

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message