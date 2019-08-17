After a meh first couple days at Medinah, Tiger Woods knew he needed two rounds in the 60s to have any chance of making the Tour Championship.

So far, so good.

Woods fired his first bogey free round of 2019, a five-under 67 on Saturday at the BMW Championship that saw him shoot up leaderboard in the penutlimate event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

He sits at 7 under for the tournament but will still have quite a bit of work to do if he is to qualify for the season finale. Woods needs to finish 11th or better to get into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for East Lake, where he would be defending his title form a year ago. He was in a tie for 26th when he finished his round but will surely fall further as players with later tee times continue taking advantage of a soft and scoreable golf course.

On a more positive note, Woods was in full control of his ball while playing in a marquee pairing with Dustin Johnson, who could only manage a round of even par. And, perhaps more importantly, he looked physically fine and pain-free for a third straight day, just a week after he withdrew from the Northern Trust with an oblique strain.

The first birdie of the day came at the par-4 4th.

The most impressive shot of the day, and perhaps the best indicator of how good he felt, was a 3-wood to 16 feet on the 612 yard par-5 7th.

He added three birdies on the back nine.

Four birdies. No bogeys.



Woods, who won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships at Medinah, will likely need to shoot something around 66 to sneak into the top 30 and keep his season going for another week. That's a scenario that looked distinctly improbable after he labored to back-to-back 71s to open the week but now seems distinctly possible, given how well he struck the ball Saturday.