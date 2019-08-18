A rollercoaster season that included a Masters victory and not much else has come to an end for Tiger Woods.

A final-round 72 at the BMW Championship was not nearly enough for Woods to move into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings, meaning he will not qualify to defend his title at the season-ending Tour Championship. Woods needed to finish in a tie for sixth or better to reach East Lake. His four-round total of 7 under was in a tie for 37th in the 69-man field when he finished his round.

"It was a little bit frustrating," Woods said after the round. "Didn’t have the short game I needed to make a run.”

A day after Woods shot his first bogey-free round of the season, a five-under 67 on Saturday, he continued to drive the ball exceptionally well but struggled mightily with his scoring clubs. Perhaps due to a lack of practice—he has said all season that he is not able to spend as much time practicing as he'd like—Woods showed poor distance control with his wedges and was just 2/8 from the bunkers for the week at Medinah, where he won the 1999 and 2006 PGA Championships.

He made three birdies in his first seven holes and looked ready to make a charge, but the round stalled considerably after then and he did not manabe another birdie for the rest of the round.

Back to 9-under.@TigerWoods gets back the shot he dropped at No. 6.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/rYw5agMVtR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 18, 2019

Woods played just 11 official stroke-play events on the season and finished closer than eight shots behind the winner just once, at Augusta. He made eight of 12 cuts but managed just four top 10s and only one since the Masters.

Still, Woods called his season "very special."

"Some of the tournaments I didn’t play as well as I wanted to, but I’ve got the green jacket.”

Woods said after the round that the only official event he will play in the rest of 2019 will be the inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan, which begins Oct. 4. He will captain the American team at the Presidents Cup, which will be played in Australia in December, but did not qualify for the team on points. If he is to become a playing captain, he will have to use one of his four captain's picks on himself despite a relatively poor finish to the season. Since the Masters, Woods has played just six events with one top 10, two missed cuts, a withdrawal and the uninspiring finish at the BMW.