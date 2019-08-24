Fans Injured After Lightning Strikes at Tour Championship

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During a rain delay, a lightning strike near the 16th hole injured at least four fans. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. 

By Jenna West
August 24, 2019

Lightning strikes at the Tour Championship on Saturday, the final event of the PGA Tour season, has resulted in injuries to multiple fans.

According to a statement from the PGA Tour, two bolts of lightning struck East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the tournament's host venue. The strikes made contact with a tree near the 15th green/16th tee, and debris from that tree caused injuries to four people.

The fans have been taken to the hospital and none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The Tour said in its statement that due to the severity of the circumstances, play had been suspended for the rest of the day and would resume at 8 a.m. EST on Sunday.

The Tour Championship is the final event of the FedEx Cup—the Tour's season-long points race—and the champion will win a $15 million grand prize. The final group of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas had played just five holes when play was called for the day, meaning they will need to play 31 holes if they are to finish on Sunday.

