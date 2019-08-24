Lightning strikes at the Tour Championship on Saturday, the final event of the PGA Tour season, has resulted in injuries to multiple fans.

According to a statement from the PGA Tour, two bolts of lightning struck East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, the tournament's host venue. The strikes made contact with a tree near the 15th green/16th tee, and debris from that tree caused injuries to four people.

The fans have been taken to the hospital and none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The Tour said in its statement that due to the severity of the circumstances, play had been suspended for the rest of the day and would resume at 8 a.m. EST on Sunday.

There were two lightning strikes at East Lake. Four people have been confirmed as injured, but police officials on the scene say six. They have been taken to the hospital; injuries are not believed to be life-threatening https://t.co/iWqsAVkctc — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) August 24, 2019

Lightning strike at East Lake Golf Club! @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/dQP75OxGWI — AFiscal Hawk (@AFiscalHawk) August 24, 2019

NBC just showed a lightning strike out at the #TOURChampionship at East Lake that injured possibly 4. This is a slow motion shot of their coverage. Wow! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Z1ARb6a8q — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) August 24, 2019

We do know that lightning struck the back of this tree beside 16 pic.twitter.com/myFMSKPTNG — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) August 24, 2019

This is the back of that same tree pic.twitter.com/1iyatuRWUZ — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) August 24, 2019

The Tour Championship is the final event of the FedEx Cup—the Tour's season-long points race—and the champion will win a $15 million grand prize. The final group of Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas had played just five holes when play was called for the day, meaning they will need to play 31 holes if they are to finish on Sunday.