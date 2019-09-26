Tony Romo Shoots Two-Under 70, Lowest PGA Tour Score of Career

It's the best score Romo has ever shot on the PGA Tour.

By Jenna West
September 26, 2019

Tony Romo is known to be a good golfer, but hardly anyone predicted he'd play so well at the first round of the Safeway Open on Thursday.

Romo's two-under 70 at Silverado Resort, in Napa, California, marks his lowest score ever on the PGA Tour. The former Cowboys quarterback was inside the top 25 on the leaderboard following the first round. To put his day in perspective, Romo easily beat both of his playing partners, who are full-time PGA Tour professionalsz—Beau Hossler shot 74, while Michael Gellerman posted 77..

Romo has missed the cut by at least 10 shots in each of his previous three PGA Tour appearances, but he's in great condition to make the weekend for the first time. If he survives Friday's 36-hole cut, it will create a scheduling conflict for CBS. Romo's scheduled to join Jim Nantz in the broadcasting booth on Sunday for the Bears-Vikings game at 4:25 p.m. ET. However, CBS has already considered this scenario and announced Boomer Esiason will fill in for Romo if he's still competing on Sunday.

In July, Romo won his second-straight American Century Championship in the celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Gold Course in Nevada.

