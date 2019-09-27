Tony Romo Misses Cut at Safeway Open, Will Join CBS NFL Broadcast on Sunday

Romo shot a two-under 70 on Thursday, his best PGA Tour round in four career tournaments.

By Michael Shapiro
September 27, 2019

Tony Romo missed the cut at the Safeway Open on Friday after shooting a 6-over 78 in the second round.

Romo will now return to broadcasting the NFL for CBS, joining Jim Nantz on Sunday as the Vikings face the Bears in Chicago. Boomer Esiason was slated to be Nantz' partner if Romo continued his run in the Safeway Open.

The former Cowboys' quarterback sprinted to 2-under 70 in the first round in Napa, Calif. on Thursday. The first-round performance was the best of Romo's eight rounds in four PGA events.

Romo has not made the cut in a PGA event since his debut in March 2018.

