The Korean Professional Golfers' Association suspended Bio Kim three years after he made an obscene gesture to fans during the final round of a tournament this weekend, according to the AFP.

The incident occurred as Kim held a one-shot lead on the 16th hole of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open. According to the AFP, Kim reacted angrily after he was startled by the shutter sound of a smartphone camera. He turned to the crowd, flipped them off and then slammed his club to the ground.

Kim, 29, ended up winning the tournament. Before his suspension, the former PGA golfer was the current money leader of the Korean Tour.

He apologized after and again at an emergency Korea Professional Golfers' Association meeting this week. But Kim was still banned three years and fined $8,350, according to the AFP.

"Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior," the Korean Tour said in a statement.

Kim played on the PGA Tour in 2011.