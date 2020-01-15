“These guys are good.”

The tag line has been used to describe the PGA Tour for years, but, when it comes to the women of the LPGA, Mike Flaskey says, “These ladies are REALLY good.”

The Diamond Resorts CEO has firsthand knowledge of the female players' immense skill set. For a second consecutive year, the LPGA will kick off its season at this week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Along with his CEO duties, Flaskey is also the founder of the event that pairs champions from the previous two LPGA seasons with athletes and celebrities in a pro-am format.

“The celebrities absolutely kill it, especially on TV,” says Flaskey.

The CEO has used his contacts in the sports world to bring big-name athletes to the Orlando area, with a chance to compete alongside some of the best golfers in the world.

“I think people can humanize with the fact that the athlete or celebrity may not be a great golfer but yet it's someone they may have enjoyed watching in sports or entertainment,” says Flaskey.

“Now we pair them with winners from the LPGA, and it’s evolved into something really cool over the years.”

A certified golf junkie, Flaskey knows a thing or two about the game, especially when it comes to spotting talent. That’s why the CEO doesn’t hesitate when asked whether golf fans, and sports fans in general, need to start paying more attention to the LPGA.

“They don’t get enough attention,” says Flaskey.

“It’s amazing to see how good and how consistent they are. Some of them may be small in stature, but their smash factor is nearly perfect every time.”

The LPGA’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions runs Jan. 16-19 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.