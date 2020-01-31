Tony Finau channeled the Mamba Mentality during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday.

Finau, who was wearing a No. 8 Lakers jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant, drained a lengthy putt for a birdie on the 16th hole. As the crowd cheered for him, Finau mimicked Bryant's famous shot celebration.

Finau has paid tribute to Bryant throughout the week after the Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. Along with his No. 8 jersey, the golfer has sported a custom pair of purple and gold shoes during the tournament.

Golfers Max Homa and Justin Thomas joined Finau in wearing jerseys to honor Bryant during round one on Thursday. Thomas put on Bryant's high school uniform, while Homa rocked his No. 24 Lakers jersey.

Finau, who grew up a Lakers fan, was playing in the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday when Bryant died. He spoke about his admiration for Bryant with reporters after the final round.

"I'm a huge Kobe fan and a Laker fan single-handedly because of Kobe Bryant," Finau said, per KSL Sports. "To have that happen to one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball and one of the greatest athletes in sports is so tragic. I'll be mourning with the NBA and just anyone who knew him or was impacted by him. I definitely was, and very sad, sad day for sports and just people in general."

