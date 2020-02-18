Brooks Koepka has never been shy about speaking his mind, even if it comes to calling out one of his Ryder Cup teammates.

On Monday the world’s second ranked player was in San Francisco promoting the upcoming PGA Championship at Harding Park. Koepka was asked by Sirius XM radio host Sway Callaway about Patrick Reed, more specifically whether or not Reed was cheating when he grounded his club in a waste bunker at the Hero Word Challenge in December.

“I think, yeah, yeah. I mean, I don’t know what he was doing, building sandcastles in the sand, but you know where your club is,“ Koepka told Sirius XM.

"It’s one of those things where you know, if you look at the video obviously, he grazes the sand twice and then he still chops down on it."

Reed was eventually hit with a two-stroke penalty for the incident but ise denial of any wrongdoing aided in the public perception that the former Masters champion is a cheater.

Koepka admitted that players cheating on tour is actually more common than people realize and said he’s had to bite his tongue at times when witnessing borderline rules violations because they are tough to prove without video evidence.

He also compared the Reed situation to the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that has rocked Major League Baseball.

"I guess the Astros are going through that right now,” Koepka said.

“Jim Crane said it, when he got asked, 'Is it cheating?' And he said, 'No, we just broke the rules.' … If you play the game, you understand the rules. You understand the integrity that goes on. I mean, there's no room for it."