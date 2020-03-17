PGA Tour Cancels All Events Through May 10

The PGA Tour has canceled all of its events through May 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tour announced Tuesday.

Last Thursday, it canceled all events up through the Masters Tournament in early April. The Masters was then postponed Friday morning.

No date has been targeted for the 2020 Masters at Augusta National.

The PGA Championship, originally scheduled between May 14-17, has been postponed for a later date, the Tour announced Tuesday.

"The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic," the Tour said in a statement.

On Thursday, the LPGA also informed its players that "in an effort to minimize risks with the global outbreak of COVID-19" it was postponing its three upcoming events.

The move from the golf world follows a similar path as other major American sports leagues, including the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS, which all suspended or postponed their operations in recents days following concerns over the pandemic. The 2020 men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments were also canceled on Thursday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are more than 187,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing almost 7,500 deaths. There are more than 5,300 confirmed cases in the United States.