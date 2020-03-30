A few weeks into this COVID-19-induced sports layoff, all of us are in dire need of some live competition. Now there’s a chance fans could get their sports fix with a rematch.

On Sunday night a fan posed a question to Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods on Twitter, asking (sic), “do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch?? We need live sports”

Mickelson, who has become a social media savant over the last two years, replied to the fan, Chris Yurko, saying he’s “working on it.”

When asked if he was joking around, Mickelson put the speculation meter into overdrive tweeting “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing”

So, could we see Tiger vs. Phil II? It certainly seems within the realm of possibility. Two players, on an empty golf course, with a bare bones camera crew streaming the match live. The match would give fans exactly what they need while providing gamblers some much appreciated action.

Woods and Mickelson first squared off in a head-to-head match at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in 2018. Mickelson ended up winning the match and the $9 million payout in a playoff.

The event was initially scheduled to be a pay-per-view event, but technical difficulties led to the match being streamed on Bleacher Report free of charge.

Musicians and entertainers have been streaming free performances during the Covid-19 pandemic, many of which have generated charitable funds for doctors, nurses and first responders. Could Phil and Tiger pull something off along the same lines? It seems like a no-brainer to this golf fan.