A rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is reportedly in talks to take place, but this time they will be joined by two all-time quarterbacks.

According to multiple reports, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady will join Woods and Mickelson in a televised event to benefit coronavirus relief efforts. The two pairings will be made up of Mickelson and Brady against Woods and Manning and would likely occur in May, per CNBC's Jabari Young.

Woods and Manning have played together previously in the 2019 Memorial tournament.

Mickelson hinted at a rematch with Woods on March 29, when he replied to a fan on Twitter saying he is “working on it.” While a rematch has been discussed for a while, Woods was not interested until the impact of the coronavirus became clear, GOLF.com's Michael Bamberger reports.

Woods and Mickelson first competed in a one-on-one faceoff in November 2018, titled "The Match: Tiger v. Phil." Mickelson won the grand prize of $9 million in Las Vegas by defeating Woods on the 22nd hole. The match was slotted as a pay-per-view event but was made available for free following technical difficulties.

The Mickelson-Brady vs. Woods-Manning outing would broadcast on TNT without a live crowd. The players would also be separated by a safe social distance. The match is likely to take place in Florida, according to Bamberger.

Other stars from the PGA, NFL and NBA could also be involved in the event. Charles Barkley, who participated in the 2018 broadcast, may assist with off-site guest commentary, per Young.

Mickelson and Woods reportedly plan to make the event into a telethon to raise funds for those impacted by COVID-19. Advertisement money will also be donated.