The Augusta National Golf Club plans to hold the 2020 Masters in November after initially postponing it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Ridley, chairman of the Augusta National, released a statement Monday saying the golf club has targeted Nov. 9-15 "as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters."

"While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus," Ridley said. "Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport."

Ridley also announced 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts with the NCAA tournaments, the World Amateur Team Championships, the LPGA Q-Series and other events when women’s amateur golf resumes.

Players who accepted an invitation for the 2020 championship will be invited to compete in the 2021 Augusta National Women's Amateur if they remain an amateur. Patrons who purchased tickets will be sent a refund in May and will be given the opportunity to purchase tickets for next year's event.

The 2020 Masters was set to take place this week, but the Augusta National postponed the tournament in mid-March as the coronavirus continued to spread across the U.S. Professionals and amateurs who qualified for the tournament in April are still invited to participate in November, and existing ticket holders can attend the tournament as well.

News of the Masters' rescheduling comes shortly after The Royal and Ancient canceled the 2020 British Open on Monday morning due to the pandemic. The U.S. Open and PGA Championship were among other golf tournaments that previously announced postponements, though organizers currently plan to hold those events at a later date.