Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will battle Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity golf match on May 24, Turner Sports announced Thursday.

The match will take place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida and begin at 3 p.m. ET.

It will be aired live on simulcast across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN with surrounding content on B/R Live. Per the event's official release, tournament organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.

The duos will compete in team match play with a four-ball format on the front nine and a modified alternate shot format on the back nine, where each participant will tee off and then the team will play an alternate shot from the selected drive.

All players will have open mics throughout the entire competition, allowing viewers to hear communication between the pairs as well as with the event's broadcasters.

The event is similar to the head-to-head match that Woods and Mickelson took part in on November 23, 2018. In that match, at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Mickelson defeated Woods in the fourth playoff hole.

In winning the inaugural event, Mickelson claimed the winner-take-all prize money of $9 million.

As a result of the upcoming match, WarnerMedia and the golfers will collectively donate $10 million toward COVID-19 relief efforts.