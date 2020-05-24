Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will team up against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on Sunday.

"The Match" returns Sunday when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off again in a star-studded charity event.

Their second meeting features Tom Brady pairing up with Mickelson and Peyton Manning joining Woods in the tag-team match. The four stars will play at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., where Woods regularly practices when he's home.

The match will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts, but the players will have the chance to earn more money on the course for charities. The unique event includes a four-ball format for the front nine and a modified alternate shot format for the back nine.

There will be a pre-show at 2 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report app. Adam Lefkoe, Kelly Stewart and Cabbie Richards will handle hosting duties for the hour.

The match will start at 3 p.m. ET, and Brian Anderson, who calls MLB and NBA action for Turner Sports, will do play-by-play. Charles Barkley and Trevor Immelman, who won the Masters in 2008, will be the analysts. Amanda Balionis and Justin Thomas are the on-course reporters.

How to Watch "The Match: Champions for Charity":

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN

Live Stream: You can stream it on the TNT app or B/R app

Woods and Mickelson first faced off in "The Match" in 2018 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The event received plenty of buzz beforehand and brought out athletes and celebrities to take in the spectacle. While watching golf titans Woods and Mickelson play one-on-one was certainly intriguing, the event itself was mostly just a golf match. Both players were mic'd up but kept their banter to a minimum while playing. Mickelson holed a five-footer for birdie on the 22nd hole to win a $9 million paycheck and bragging rights over Woods.

Both athletes promised a rematch and found an opportunity when the PGA Tour shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. They upped the ante this year by recruiting Brady and Manning to bring their rivalry from the football field to the golf course. Sunday's special event will deliver an entertaining afternoon for fans missing live golf.