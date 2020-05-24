"The Match" returns this Sunday when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off in another high-profile charity event. Joining Woods and Mickelson on the course this time will be NFL stars Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Sunday's match between Woods and Mickelson will be the second time the two stars have played head-to-head in a one-off event against each other.

Woods and Mickelson first faced off in "The Match" in November 2018 at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Both players were mic'd up throughout the event, but kept their banter to a minimum while playing.

As Daniel Rapoport, who covered "The Match" for Sports Illustrated, wrote, "In the end, the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson turned out to be … a golf match. A glitzy golf match with its share of nice moments, but a golf match nonetheless. Nothing revolutionary, nothing game-changing, nothing wildly entertaining. They put lipstick on a pig. It remained a pig."

Mickelson holed a five-footer for birdie on the 22nd hole to claim the event's $9 million payout.

"I know that big picture, your career is the greatest of all time," Mickelson said to Woods afterward. “I’ve seen you do things that are just incredible.

"Just know that I will not ever let you live this one down."

He continued: "It's not the Masters. It's not the U.S. Open. I know, I know. But it’s something."