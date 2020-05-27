Phil Mickelson Wants to do 'The Match' With Different Partners Each Year

"The Match" between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson may become an annual event.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi, Mickelson said he would like to draw off the success of "The Match: Champions for Charity" and invite new partners to participate each year. The event, which first took place in 2018 and again this year, would be similar to the most recent format and include a charitable component.

On May 24, "The Match: Champions for Charity" raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief as the team of Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady. The event was popular on social media and averaged 5.8 million viewers on television, which is a record for a golf telecast in cable television history.

Mickelson said he has already started to brainstorm potential partners for the future. Beyond inviting two younger golfers to face Woods and Mickelson, the five-time major winner says he is also looking again to sports personalities.

“I think you could showcase guys like Steph Curry and Michael Jordan or Tony Romo and Patrick Mahomes, who are all good golfers, elite talents and have great personalities," Mickelson said. "Those personalities are going to come out with this event. Or you could have someone who loves the game and is competitive but is really entertaining like Larry David and Bill Murray. I think that could shine.”

When planning "The Match," Woods and Mickelson reportedly agreed to a three-match run. Now, producer Bryan Zuriff is eyeing the day after Thanksgiving as a date for the event to take place each year. This year's event was reportedly originally slated to take place on June 2 but was moved up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.