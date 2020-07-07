The 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed until 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

The news is expected to be made official Wednesday morning.

The biennial event was initially scheduled to take place September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Per ESPN, the event will be delayed until late September of next year.

According to ESPN, the decision will also result in the Presidents Cup being moved until 2022. The next Presidents Cup was set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow.

A number of players including European star Rory McIlroy had publicly voiced their concerns for a possible Ryder Cup, saying in May that, "The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup. I see it being pushed back until 2021, and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

As a result of the pandemic, a number of the PGA Tour's biggest events were rescheduled, including the U.S. Open, which is now September 17-20 and the Masters, will be held November 12-15.

The PGA Tour was among the first organized sports leagues to resume competition doing so on June 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup over the United States by a score of 17 1/2 to 10 1/2.