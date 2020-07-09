Tiger Woods to Return to Play at the Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods announced he will return to the PGA Tour on July 16 for the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods last played a PGA Tour event in February as he finished the Genesis Invitational 11-over. Woods won "The Match II" on May 24 as he and Peyton Manning defeated Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

"I’m looking forward to playing in the [Memorial Tournament] next week," Woods tweeted on Thursday. "I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there."

Woods, 44, has won 82 PGA Tour events since 1996, most recently winning the 2019 Masters. He is currently tied with Sam Snead for the most tournaments won in PGA history.