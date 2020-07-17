Tiger Woods' appearance at the Memorial Tournament marks his first PGA Tour event in five months, and the rust was evident in two rounds at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods posted a 1-under 71 on Thursday, salvaging his round with two birdies in his final four holes. But after entering Friday in the red, the wheels fell off for Woods in the second round.

The 14-time major champion looked to be on his way to another strong round after a birdie on 12 (his third hole of the day) brought him to two-under. But the rest of Woods's round was largely a disaster. He bogeyed three holes on his front nine, making the turn to the opening tee box at 1-over for the tournament. Woods's morning didn't get better from there.

He botched his approach shot on the par-4 first, then struggled with his chipping as he approached the green. Woods posted a double-bogey on the first hole before another bogey on the par-4 second, dropping him to 4-over for the tournament.

There was a brief flicker of hope late in Friday's round. Woods finished the par-5 7th and par-3 8th with a pair of birdies, placing him one stroke below the cut line at 2-over. But Woods couldn't close with a flurry. He finished the par-4 9th with a par, ending his first two days at Memorial at 3-over.

Woods ends Friday's round looking to avoid his first-ever missed cut at Memorial. He last missed a cut in May 2019 at the PGA Championship at Bethpage.