The 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco gets underway on Thursday and with it, the golf world is treated to its first major championship of the season.

It's been 13 months since the last major championship took place, at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. There will be plenty of star power in the featured groups for Thursday’s first round at TPC Harding Park. And while there will be no fans in attendance at the event, it promises to be an exciting tournament.

How to Watch Rounds 1 & 2 :

Date: Aug. 6 & 7

Time in Eastern time, (Channel): 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN+), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN)

How to Watch Round 3:

Date: Aug. 8

Time in Eastern time, (Channel): 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (ESPN+), 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN), 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (CBS)

How to Watch Round 4:

Date: Aug. 9

Time in Eastern time, (Channel): Sunday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+), 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m.-9 p.m. (CBS)

Live Stream: You can watch the tournament online with FuboTV or using ESPN+