Following golf's coronavirus-induced schedule change, the sport's biggest stars have finally arrived at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

The event was originally set to take place on June 18-21, but organizers made the rough decision this spring to reschedule it for mid-September amid the pandemic.

This week marks the first time the U.S. Open has been played at the storied Winged Foot since Phil Mickelson's devastating loss in 2006. Lefty reached the 72nd hole on Sunday needing par to win his first U.S. Open title or bogey to qualify for a playoff with Geoff Ogilvy the next day. Instead, his ball bounced off a hospitality tent, causing him to double on the 18th and finish in second place. Now, Mickelson enters the U.S. Open with six second-place finishes in his career and a slim chance at contending for the title this year.

However, Dustin Johnson arrives as a favorite at Winged Foot following his dominance this summer. The world No. 1 has only lost to one golfer–Collin Morikawa–in 72 holes. After finishing as runner-up to Morikawa at the PGA Championship, Johnson bounced back to win the FedEx Cup and the $15 million prize, the biggest in golf.

As Johnson looks to stay on top, fans will still be keeping an eye on reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods. He hasn't played well since the Tour returned in June, going T37 at the PGA Championship, T58 at the Northern Trust and T51 at the BMW Championship in his last three finishes. A shocking win from Woods at Winged Foot would give him his fourth U.S. Open title and a big boost before heading to Augusta in November.

NBC Universal acquired the broadcast and media rights for the U.S. Open in June and will split its coverage across NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, its new streaming service.

The first round tees off on Thursday, Sept. 17, and the final round will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20.

John Meore/The Journal News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

How to Watch on TV and Online (all times in ET):

First Round: Thursday, Sept. 17

TV Coverage: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 2 p.m.-5 p.m., NBC

Live Stream: 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Peacock

Featured Groups (Live Stream): 7:55 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET, usopen.com

Featured Holes (Live Stream): 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m. ET, usopen.com

Second Round: Friday, Sept. 18

Live Stream: 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Peacock

TV Coverage: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Golf Channel

TV Coverage: 4 p.m.-7 p.m., NBC

Featured Groups (Live Stream): 7:55 a.m.-6:30 p.m., usopen.com

Featured Holes (Live Stream): 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m., usopen.com

Third Round: Saturday, Sept. 19

Live Stream: 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Peacock

TV Coverage: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., NBC

Featured Groups (Live Stream): 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., usopen.com

Featured Holes (Live Stream): 8:10 a.m.-6:45 p.m., usopen.com

Fourth Round: Sunday, Sept. 20