Phil Mickelson is set to make his third appearance in "The Match" this November, but Tiger Woods won't return to this year's competition.

Mickelson will team up with NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley, who is competing in "The Match: Champions for Charity" for the first time after announcing the previous two events.

The duo will compete against golf enthusiasts Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning. Manning is fresh off his win with Woods in May, where the pair beat Mickelson and Tom Brady and helped raise more than $10 million for COVID-19 relief efforts. Curry tweeted his desire to join the competition during the last event and will get the opportunity to participate for the first time this November.

The competition, hosted by Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz., on Nov. 27, will be conducted as an alternate shot match play. The event will raise money for Historically Black Colleges and Universities in an effort to increase awareness around diversity and inclusion opportunities in sports.

“Last year I had the incredible opportunity to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University through the game of golf,” Curry said in a release. “I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players…and Chuck.”

Mickelson previously won "The Match: Tiger vs. Phil," which took place in November 2018.