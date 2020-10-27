Tiger to Skip Houston Open Amid Masters Prep

Tiger Woods will not play in the Houston Open in early November, according to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport.

The tournament is set to begin Nov. 5. Woods will spend the coming weeks at home as he prepares for The Masters, according to Rapaport. Play at Augusta National is set to begin on Nov. 12.

Woods claimed his fifth Masters—and first major since 2008—in April 2019 when he finished one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. He enters the 2020 Masters eyeing his 16th career major.

The 2020 Masters was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for early April, tournament organizers opted for a seven-month delay, with hopes that 2020 Masters could be held safely in the fall. The Masters is currently slated to be played as scheduled, with the final day of competition set for Nov. 15.

Woods missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open in September. He most recently played at the ZOZO Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd.