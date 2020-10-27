Tiger Woods to skip Houston Open, prepare for Masters at home - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tiger Woods to Skip Houston Open, Prepare for Masters at Home

Author:
Publish date:
tiger-woods-masters

Tiger Woods will not play in the Houston Open in early November, according to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport

The tournament is set to begin Nov. 5. Woods will spend the coming weeks at home as he prepares for The Masters, according to Rapaport. Play at Augusta National is set to begin on Nov. 12.

Woods claimed his fifth Masters—and first major since 2008—in April 2019 when he finished one stroke ahead of Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. He enters the 2020 Masters eyeing his 16th career major.

The 2020 Masters was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally slated for early April, tournament organizers opted for a seven-month delay, with hopes that 2020 Masters could be held safely in the fall. The Masters is currently slated to be played as scheduled, with the final day of competition set for Nov. 15.

Woods missed the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open in September. He most recently played at the ZOZO Championship, where he finished tied for 72nd.  

YOU MAY LIKE

tiger-woods-masters
Golf

Tiger to Skip Houston Open Amid Masters Prep

Woods will begin his quest for a second straight Masters title at Augusta National on Nov. 12.

christian-coleman-banned-two-years
Olympics

100-Meter World Champion Christian Coleman Banned For Two Years

100 meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition for two years after missing three anti-doping whereabouts failures in 12 months.

michigan-ohio-state
College Football

Michigan Fan Sentenced After Threatening to Harm OSU Players

A California man used Facebook Messenger to threaten a shooting at Ohio State during its 2018 game against Michigan.

kristoff
Play
Video

PGA DFS Advice, Strategy and Picks: Bermuda Championship

The PGA Tour returns to the course on Thursday October 29th, as some of the world’s best golfers tee off in the Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course.Which golfers should DFS players build their lineup around? That’s the question Sports Illustrated asked fantasy and ...read more

  • 30 minutes ago

Kristoffer Ventura

Bermuda Championship

USATSI_15115760
Play
Video

World Series Game 6: Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

The Dodgers hold a 3-2 lead over the Rays in the World Series and are just nine innings away from being crowned the 2020 Champions. So who will win Game 6? Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts hand out their Best Bets for Game 6 of the World Series.  DFS lineups made easy ...read more

  • 39 minutes ago
dallas-cowboys-helmet
Play
Video

How Can the Cowboys Salvage Their Season?

It has been a rough season for the Dallas Cowboys, particularly for their defense. And defensive coordinator had a rough time in a recent press conference after getting hot sauce in his eye. As the Cowboys play has been tough on the eyes as well, is there any way for them to ...read more

  • 1 hour ago