Jon Rahm Skips Ball Across No. 16 Pond for Practice Round Ace

Spanish star Jon Rahm hit one of the most amazing shots you might ever see at Augusta National on Tuesday afternoon, skipping his 5-iron off the pond at No. 16 for an ace.

Tuesday marked Rahm's 26th birthday and he decided to celebrate by taking part in a long-time Masters tradition of dropping a ball down and trying to skip it across the pond across the short par-3.

"Hole-in-one’s are always special, even more so at Augusta National," Rahm wrote on Instagram. "Here’s to hoping it happens again later this week!"

Rahm reached No. 1 in the world earlier this year after winning the Memorial and added a victory at the BMW Championship.

He led the PGA Tour in strokes gained/overall last season. He enters this week in good form and ranked No. 2 in the world. In 2018, he finished fourth at the Masters.

Rahm almost certainly won't try and skip his golf ball across the pond at No. 16 during the tournament itself, but don't be surprised if he hits countless memorable shots this week.

