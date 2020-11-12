Tiger Woods Matches Career-Best Opening Round at Masters

Tiger Woods might have five Masters titles on his résumé, but on Thursday, he matched his career-best opening round at Augusta National.

The 2019 Masters champion shot a four-under, bogey-free round, which was three back of the leader, Paul Casey, when Woods left the course. Woods's 68 tied the career-best mark he set in 2010.

Woods, 44, opened his round on the 10th tee and started with three consecutive pars.

He birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th holes en route to a three-under front nine. Woods opened his back nine with a birdie on the first hole and finished his round with eight consecutive pars.

Thursday marked Woods's first bogey-free round at a major in his last 105 attempts.

He tees off Friday at 12 p.m. ET.