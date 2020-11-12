SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tiger Woods Matches Career-Best Opening Round at Masters

Author:
Publish date:

Tiger Woods might have five Masters titles on his résumé, but on Thursday, he matched his career-best opening round at Augusta National. 

The 2019 Masters champion shot a four-under, bogey-free round, which was three back of the leader, Paul Casey, when Woods left the course. Woods's 68 tied the career-best mark he set in 2010.

Woods, 44, opened his round on the 10th tee and started with three consecutive pars. 

He birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th holes en route to a three-under front nine. Woods opened his back nine with a birdie on the first hole and finished his round with eight consecutive pars. 

Thursday marked Woods's first bogey-free round at a major in his last 105 attempts.

He tees off Friday at 12 p.m. ET. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tiger Woods discussed his 2019 Masters victory, saying he still gets chills thinking about it.
Play
Golf

Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest first-round scores and highlights at the 2020 Masters.

nfl-midseason-report-patrick-mahomes-michael-jordan
Play
NFL

2020 NFL Midseason Report: Patrick Mahomes Vs. Michael Jordan

Surveying team execs for their takes on award voting, surprises and trends, underrated players and the impact of COVID-19.

USA-Wales-McKennie
Play
Soccer

USMNT Draws Wales in Long-Awaited Return to Action

Six U.S. players made their debuts, and the Americans delivered some promising moments in a scoreless tie.

College Football

Vantrease's 4 TDs lead Buffalo past Miami (Ohio) 42-10

College Football

College Football

College Football

College Football