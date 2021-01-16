SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Justin Thomas Loses Ralph Lauren as Sponsor After Saying Anti-LGBTQ Slur on Air

Author:
Publish date:

Ralph Lauren Corp. said Friday it is ending its sponsorship with Justin Thomas after he was heard muttering a homophobic slur to himself after missing a putt last week in Hawaii.

Thomas has worn the company’s clothing since he turned pro. He has reached No. 1 in the world briefly on two occasions, won a major at age 24 and captured the FedEx Cup in 2017.

In the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole. He could be heard saying the slur under his breath as he tapped in.

Ralph Lauren said it was “disheartened” by his language.

justin thomas

“We believe in the dignity of all people, regardless of age, race, gender identity, ethnicity, political affiliation or sexual orientation,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. “In reflecting on the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders, we have decided to discontinue our sponsorship of Mr. Thomas at this time.”

Thomas was on an overseas vacation and could not immediately be contacted. He is playing in Abu Dhabi next week on the European Tour.

He apologized after this third round, and then again Sunday when he finished one shot out of the playoff.

“It’s inexcusable,” Thomas said. “First off, I just apologize. I’m an adult. I’m a grown man, there’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am, it’s not the kind of person that I am or anything that I do. Unfortunately, I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.”

It wound up costing him.

“While we acknowledge that he has apologized and recognizes the severity of his words, he is a paid ambassador of our brand and his actions conflict with the inclusive culture that we strive to uphold,” the company said in a statement.

Ralph Lauren said it hopes Thomas “does the hard and necessary work in order to partner with us again—truly examining this incident, learning, growing and ultimately using his platform to promote inclusion.”

The Human Rights Campaign, the largest LBGTQ advocacy group in the country, last year designated Ralph Lauren as “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.”

YOU MAY LIKE

justin thomas
Golf

Justin Thomas Loses Ralph Lauren as Sponsor After Saying Anti-LGBTQ Slur

Justin Thomas said an anti-LGBTQ slur to himself after a missed putt at last week's Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, which was picked up by cameras.

jt realmuto (1)
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies Offer 5-Year Deal to J.T. Realmuto Worth Over $100M

Realmuto, who turns 30 in March, has hit 36 home runs over the past two years since being traded to the Phillies before the 2019 season.

corey kluber (1)
MLB

Report: Yankees to Sign SP Corey Kluber

Kluber, who's dealt with injuries over the past two seasons, is a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner.

michael thomas
Play
Fantasy

2021 Divisional Round Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for the Divisional Round from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Davante Adams fantasy football wr rankings
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his divisional round wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Nick Chubb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Divisional Round Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his divisional round running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

Grizzlies-Timberwolves Latest NBA Tilt Postponed Due to COVID-19

Contact tracing within the Timberwolves resulted in Minnesota being without the league-required eight available players against the Grizzlies.

Karl-Anthony Towns said his mother has been placed into a coma after experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
Play
NBA

Timberwolves' Karl Anthony-Towns Tests Positive for COVID-19

Towns, who has lost seven family members to COVID-19, tested positive prior to the postponement of the Timberwolves and Grizzlies basketball game.