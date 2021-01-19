Tiger Undergoes Back Surgery, Will Miss at Least Two Months

SI.com
GOLF
Tiger Woods Undergoes Back Surgery, Will Miss at Least Two Months

Tiger Woods playing his shot

Tiger Woods underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to a remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve after he experienced discomfort at the PNC Championship, per a release

Woods is expected to make a full recovery but will not be competing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines or The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he will still act as tournament host. 

He is expected to be out for at least two months, according to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. Sources close to the situation told Golf Digest that Woods hopes to return in time for the Masters, which is on April 8.

“I look forward to begin training and am focused on getting back out on tour,” Woods said in the statement.

Woods, 45, has an extensive history of back problems. In 2017 he had spinal-fusion surgery and had the microdiscectomy surgery three times from 2014 to 2015. 

The wear-and-tear from decades of golf also found its way to other parts of Woods's body as well. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure to his left knee—his fifth operation on that knee—in 2019. 

Despite the history of injuries, Woods was able to cap off one of the most impressive comebacks in the sport's history when he won his fifth Masters in April 2019 for his 15th major title. 

He'll have his chance to do it again.

