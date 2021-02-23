Tiger Woods Updates: What We Know About Tuesday's Accident

What We Know About Tiger Woods's Car Accident

Fifteen-time Major champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles. Here's what we know about the incident.

What Happened This Morning?

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Tuesday that at around 7:12 a.m. PT, police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Chris Thomas, a representative of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that rescue personnel had to extract Woods from the windshield of the SUV.

Woods, 45, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Per the L.A. Times, his SUV rolled over multiple times before coming to a halt.

Another car, which had stopped on the side of the road to assist Woods shortly after the accident, was also struck by another vehicle coming over the hill. Thomas said the latter incident was a minor traffic incident with no injuries.

How Badly Was Tiger Hurt?

The exact extent of Woods's injuries is still unclear, as is the exact cause of the wreck. Immediately following the crash, he was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon to Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport, Woods's agent Mark Steinberg said Woods suffered multiple leg injuries.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

According to NBC News, Woods is undergoing treatment of compound fractures on at least one leg. According to a Lt. Michael White from L.A. County Sheriff's Office, Woods's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Why Was Tiger in California?

According to Golf Digest, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as a host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

Over the weekend, he briefly appeared on CBS's broadcast of the Genesis Invitational, marking his last public appearance before Tuesday's accident. He told CBS's Jim Nantz that it was unclear when he would return to action after needing his fifth back surgery this past December.

On Monday, Woods was spotted alongside former NBA star Dwyane Wade and actor David Spade at Rolling Hills Country Club, giving the celebrities on-course lessons.

According to Golf Digest, Woods was "in good spirits on Monday," but did not arrive to the course for the second day of the shoot. According to ESPN and KTLA, Woods was on his way to shoot with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Tuesday.

How Has the Golf World Reacted?

Justin Thomas, a close friend of Woods's on the PGA Tour, addressed the accident on Tuesday saying he was "sick to my stomach."

Thomas, speaking at a press conference in the lead-up to the Workday Championship that begins later this week, said that "It hurts to see one of your closest friends gets in an accident.”

“Man, I just hope he’s all right,” Thomas said. “I’m just worried for his kids, I’m sure they’re struggling.”

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, said in a statement on Tuesday that he was aware of the crash. “We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” Monahan said. “On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

Jack Nicklaus, the lone golfer whom Woods trails in the sport's Major championship ranks, said in a tweet that "We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery."

Bryson DeChambeau, who has been a frequent practice partner of Woods, also took to Twitter. “Heartbroken and shocked to hear about Tiger Woods accident today. My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery.”

Others from the golf world, including Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter and Adam Scott, also voiced their support for Woods.

News of Woods's crash, though, extended far beyond the golf world as athletes from all across the sports world show their support for Woods in his recovery.