Tiger Woods 'Awake, Responsive' After Surgery

Tiger Woods is awake, responsive and recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday, according to a tweet from Tiger Woods's official Twitter account.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, confirmed in the statement that Woods suffered "suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center."

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized with a combination by inserting a rod into the tibia," Mahajan said. "Additional injures to the bones and of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins.

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Woods, a 15-time Major champion, was hospitalized on Tuesday following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Tuesday that the department arrived around 7:12 a.m. PT to the crash that took place on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes near Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Chris Thomas, a representative of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told ESPN's Mark Schlabach that rescue personnel had to extract Woods from the windshield of the SUV.

Woods, 45, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Per the L.A. Times, his SUV rolled over multiple times before coming to a halt.

Another car, which had stopped on the side of the road to assist Woods shortly after the accident, was also struck by another vehicle coming over the hill. Thomas said the latter incident was a minor traffic incident with no injuries.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first to arrive on the scene, said Woods was conscious and able to identify himself. Woods was determined to be in serious but stable condition. He was wearing his seatbelt and there was no evidence of impairment, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

According to Golf Digest, Woods was in California for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GOLFTV after serving as a host for the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational over the weekend.