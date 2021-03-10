SI.com
GOLF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf
Tiger Woods is More Than Golf

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods Is 'Doing Better' and Could Go Home in the 'Next Week or So'

Author:
Publish date:

Following Tiger Woods's scary car accident last month, Rory McIlroy said his friend and fellow golfer is hopeful to leave the hospital soon. 

"He's doing better," McIlroy told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family."

"He's doing better and I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

Woods has been in the hospital since Feb. 23 after sustaining compound fractures in his right leg from a single-car crash in Southern California. His leg was stabilized using a rod inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were inserted into his foot and ankle. Woods first received care at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical in Los Angeles three days later to undergo follow-up procedures.

During his hospitalization, the golf community has shown their support for Woods. McIlroy joined a group of golfers in wearing Woods's signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in late February. Woods and McIlroy have kept in touch, including last weekend when the North Irishman climbed into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitation.

"He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday," McIlroy said. "Things didn't quite go to plan. He was the first one to text me and be like 'What’s going on here?' So even from the hospital bed, he's still giving me some heat."

YOU MAY LIKE

Rory McIlroy laughs with Tiger Woods at the 2018 PGA Championship
Play
Golf

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods Hopeful to Go Home Soon

McIlroy has kept in touch with Woods during his hospitalization in Southern California.

Mets World Series
Play
MLB

Mets Mimic World Series Win at Spring Training

The Mets have not won the World Series since 1986, but they celebrated a drill on Wednesday as if they had taken home a title.

Kylian Mbappe takes on Barcelona in Champions League.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona

PSG and Barcelona meet in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, March 10.

ncaa-supreme-court-case
College

Athletes Demand NCAA Act on Anti-Trans Legislation

More than 550 college athletes sent a letter to the NCAA saying it must pull championships from states with such laws or bills.

joel-embiid-tobias-harris-76ers
NBA

10 Predictions for the Second Half of the NBA Season

With the NBA’s second half resuming tonight, The Crossover takes a look into the crystal ball to make predictions.

WWE's Toni Storm diving in the ring on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Old Rivals Storm and Shirai Meet Again, With High Stakes

Toni Storm was only 20 when she first wrestled Io Shirai. “If you watch all our matches in order, it’s almost like you see me grow up,” she says.

nfl-salary-cap-2021
NFL

Report: NFL Salary Cap Drops to $182.5 Million for 2021

Salary cap limits rose every year since 2011 prior to the drop in 2021.

Julian Edelman with the Patriots.
Play
NFL

Edelman Writes Letter to Leonard About Antisemitism

Edelman wrote in a letter that he doesn't think Leonard meant to be hateful, but that his words caused damage.