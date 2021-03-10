Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods Hopeful to Go Home Soon

Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods Is 'Doing Better' and Could Go Home in the 'Next Week or So'

Following Tiger Woods's scary car accident last month, Rory McIlroy said his friend and fellow golfer is hopeful to leave the hospital soon.

"He's doing better," McIlroy told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, so, see his kids, see his family."

"He's doing better and I just think all of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point."

Woods has been in the hospital since Feb. 23 after sustaining compound fractures in his right leg from a single-car crash in Southern California. His leg was stabilized using a rod inserted into his tibia, while screws and pins were inserted into his foot and ankle. Woods first received care at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center but was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical in Los Angeles three days later to undergo follow-up procedures.

During his hospitalization, the golf community has shown their support for Woods. McIlroy joined a group of golfers in wearing Woods's signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in late February. Woods and McIlroy have kept in touch, including last weekend when the North Irishman climbed into contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitation.

"He texted me some words of encouragement before the final round at Bay Hill on Sunday," McIlroy said. "Things didn't quite go to plan. He was the first one to text me and be like 'What’s going on here?' So even from the hospital bed, he's still giving me some heat."