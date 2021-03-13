Dustin Johnson Won't Compete in Tokyo Olympics

SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Dustin Johnson Takes Home the Green Jacket and Sets Masters Record
Dustin Johnson Takes Home the Green Jacket and Sets Masters Record

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson Decides Not to Compete in Tokyo Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla (AP) — One year later didn’t make Dustin Johnson change his mind. He’s not going to the Olympics.

Johnson didn’t want to go to Tokyo a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a one-year delay, because of a crammed summer schedule and his desire to stay fresh for the PGA Tour’s postseason that culminates with the FedEx Cup.

He won the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize for the first time.

Johnson said he didn’t put forward his name to be among the maximum of four Americans who can play in the Olympics. The Masters champion is No. 1 in the world. Countries can have as many as four players provided they are among the top 15 in the world ranking on June 21, the day after the U.S. Open.

Johnson is no longer part of the Olympic ranking.

“I really didn’t think much about it. I actually didn’t really ever decide whether I was going to play or not, I just didn’t sign up,” Johnson said Saturday. “But it’s right in the middle of a big stretch of golf for me, so that was the reason I was kind of waffling on it a little bit.”

The men’s competition starts on July 29. That’s 11 days after the British Open at Royal St. George’s in England, and a World Golf Championship, which Johnson has won, is the week after the Olympics.

Two weeks later, the PGA Tour stages three straight postseason events ending with the Tour Championship. And three weeks later, he has the Ryder Cup.

“It’s a long way to travel,” Johnson said. “It’s a lot of traveling at a time where it’s important for me to feel like I’m focused playing on the PGA Tour.”

Johnson said he might have thought more about playing if there was more space in the schedule.

He signed up for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, golf’s return after a 112-year absence, only to pull out along with several others over concerns about the Zika virus.

Jon Rahm currently is the No. 1 player in the Olympic ranking, with every intention of going for Spain.

“It’s an honor to be an Olympian. That’s all I can say,” Rahm said. “As long as I can compete, I’ll be there.”

Even with Johnson playing, the Americans still have 10 other players among the top 15 with three months—and three majors—remaining before qualifying ends.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the seventh green during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course.
Play
Golf

Dustin Johnson Won't Compete in Tokyo Olympics

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson holds firm that he won't compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

ace-austin-impact-wrestling
Play
Wrestling

Ace Austin Seeking to Reclaim Prominence in Impact Wrestling

Ace Austin discussed his climb to stardom and his Saturday night match with TJP at Impact Wrestling's Sacrifice show.

Wilfried Zaha refuses to take a knee against West Brom.
Play
Soccer

Wilfried Zaha Takes a Stand Against Pre-Match Kneeling

On Saturday, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player not to take a knee in the pre-match demonstration against racism.

Feb 8, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; ESPN announcer Dick Vitale points to the fans before the Purdue Boilermakers play against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Play
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Was Convinced an Airball Was a Game-Tying Shot

Dickie V was thoroughly convinced that Tennessee's three-pointer in the final seconds went in. But, he was wrong.

NCAA tournament basketballs
Play
College Basketball

Report: Duke Could Play in NCAA Tournament If Selected

The Blue Devils could play in tournament if selected as an at-large team or a COVID-19 replacement team, according to ESPN.

Robert Lewandowski playing in the Club World Cup.
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Close to Record With 32 Goals in 24 Matches

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski moved into second place on the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring charts on Saturday.

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Card: Back These Two Live Dogs in their Conference Championships

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the Big 12 and ACC tournament championship finals for his Saturday NCAA basketball betting card.

Fulkerson
Play
College Basketball

Fulkerson Out of SEC Tourney After Injuries From Flagrant

Fulkerson took an elbow to the head from Florida's Omar Payne on Friday night, resulting in facial injuries.