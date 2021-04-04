Spieth Wins Valero Texas Open, Ends Four-Year Drought

Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open on Sunday in San Antonio to secure his first win on the PGA Tour since 2017. Spieth had gone 83 events straight without a win until he found victory in his home state.

This was Spieth's 12th PGA Tour victory and the 27-year-old acknowledged the dry spell and his lack of confidence after the win.

"It's been a long road," he said. "There were a lot of times I wasn't sure If I'd be here with you (interview in winner circle), talking to you about this right now. I never really doubted myself to be able to kind of get back to where I wanted to go but when you lose confidence a lot of times it's hard to see the positives of going forward and (I) just kept my head down."

"I owe a lot of people thanks, I can't wait to tell them. It's a team, and it's a team effort and I've been blessed to work with the best in the world in everything they do. This is a monumental win for me, it's one that I certainly thought about for a long time."

Spieth won $1,386,000 for his victory.