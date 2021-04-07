Tiger Woods Was Driving at More Than 80 MPH During Crash

Tiger Woods Was Driving More Than 80 MPH at Time of Crash, No Citations Issued

Tiger Woods was driving an estimated 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV on Feb. 23 in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed that the primary cause of the crash was driving at an unsafe speed, stating that the department did not have probable cause to conduct a sobriety test and did not issue a search warrant to access phone records to see if Woods was distracted.

"The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway," Villanueva said. "Estimated speed at the first area of impact was 84-87 mph and the final estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree at 75 mph. There were no citations issued and there were no signs of impairment."

According to LASD, officers felt it was inappropriate to do a field sobriety test due to the state of Woods's injuries. At the scene of the accident, officers reported that Woods was conscious but in a state of shock with his seatbelt still on as they tried unsuccessfully to break the SUV's sunroof to extract Woods.

LASD confirmed that the black box revealed that Woods did not brake at the time of the accident and speculated that he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

No charges were issued against Woods. Villanueva confirmed that there were no independent witnesses or officers who observed the event and evidence from the SUV's black box is insufficient for a citation.

Last week, LASD released in a statement that it had established a cause for the crash, but couldn't release the information due to privacy concerns.

Villanueva said Woods and his team provided permission to release the cause of the crash that would have otherwise remained confidential.

Woods said after the crash that he did not recall the accident. The golfer shattered his right leg and sustained fractures in the crash, requiring at least two surgeries in a nearly three-week stay in the hospital.