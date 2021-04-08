SI.com
GOLF
2021 Masters Preview: Bubba Watson knows what it takes to win
Bryson DeChambeau Implodes Midway Through Round 1 at Masters

Leading up to the 85th Masters Tournament, Bryson DeChambeau was excited to use his prototype Cobra's driver to improve his consistency on off-center strikes.

However, DeChambeau imploded halfway through the first nine holes of the tournament and sits 4 over through 15 in the first round of the tournament.

DeChambeau, ranked No. 5 in the world and playing in his fifth Masters, parred through the first three holes before imploding with a double bogey and bogey in holes four and five and a second bogey at the par-5 8th.

On the back nine, he parred through holes 10 and 11. DeChambeau managed to stay even before recording his third bogey of the day at the par-3 12th.

The 27-year-old parred at holes 13 and 14th before getting his first birdie at the par-5 15th.

For all his success during his career, DeChambeau has struggled at Augusta National. His best finish there came in his first Masters, when he finished tied for 21st.

