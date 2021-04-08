Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Leaders at Augusta

SI.com
GOLF
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Masters Best Bets and DFS Roster Strategy
The Masters Best Bets and DFS Roster Strategy

Masters Round 1 Live Blog, Scoreboard: Tracking Leaders at Augusta National

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 85th edition of the Masters kicks off on Thursday as golf's most prestigious tournament returns to its traditional April setting.

The 2020 Masters was held in November as Dustin Johnson secured his first green jacket. Johnson will tee off on Thursday morning as he looks to become the first back-to-back champion since Tiger Woods in 2001-02. Woods will not be present at the 2021 Masters as he recovers from a car crash in February, but there is still plenty of talent on hand at Augusta National.

Will Johnson go back-to-back? Will Bryson DeChambeau bash his way to a victory? Follow along as we capture all the action in a star-studded first round at Augusta on Thursday.

Notable Tee Times

10:06 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland 

10:30 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

10:42 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

1:12 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. – Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

2 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Full Round 1 leaderboard

LIVE UPDATES

9 a.m. - Cink Birdies the Second

PGA Tour veteran Stewart Cink is off to a strong start on Thursday morning. Cink found the bunker on his approach shot on the par-5 second, but an expert pitch gave him a tap-in birdie as he advanced to 1-under for the tournament. Cink trails Hudson Swafford by one stroke for the tournament lead.

8:45 a.m. - Rough Start for Frittelli

Dylan Frittelli has limped out of the gate at the 2021 Masters. The fifth-place finisher at Augusta in 2020 registered a bogey on each of his first two holes on Thursday, entering the par-4 third at two-over. Frittelli now sits three back of Swafford, 1988 champion Sandy Lyle and Australian Matt Jones.

8:35 a.m. ET - Swafford in the Red

Hudson Swafford is the first player under par on Thursday after a birdie at the par-five second. Swafford missed the fairway right off the tee, but a strong pitch from just off the green allowed for an easy birdie putt to close the hole. Swafford is the lone player in the red as the first groups of the morning begin to tee off.

8:20 a.m. ET - Thompson Struggles Early

Hudson Swafford will head to the second hole at even for the tournament, but morning partner Michael Thompson wasn’t so lucky.

Thompson found the bunker off the tee at the par-4 first, and his approach then missed the green. A nice chip shot allowed Thompson to two-putt to close the hole as he now sits 1-over for the tournament. 

8:00 a.m. ET – First Group Tees Off

Michael Thompson and Hudson Swafford began play on the first tee at Augusta National early Thursday morning. Swafford’s tee shot landed just off the fairway in the first cut of rough, while Thompson ran into some trouble off the tee. 

7:45 a.m. ET – Lee Elder Celebrated at Honorary Tee Shot

Lee Elder made Masters history in 1975 when he became the first Black man to play at Augusta National, and he was honored before the 2021 Masters began on Thursday. 

Elder joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player for the honorary tee shot, continuing one of the golf's great traditions. Elder didn’t take a shot on the first tee, though he watched along as Nicklaus and Player knocked their annual drives down the fairway before play began.

This post will be updated throughout the day. Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated for the latest from Augusta.

YOU MAY LIKE

dustin-johnson-masters
Play
Golf

Masters Round 1 Live Blog: Tracking Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest first-round scores and highlights at the 2021 Masters.

jalen-suggs-layup-gonzaga
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections After March Madness

Predicting where Cade Cunningham, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and more land after the Men's NCAA tournament.

Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Bullpen Depth Chart

High-stakes fantasy baseball guru Shawn Childs runs through every team's closer and top relief pitcher options

kellen-mond-texas-am-quarterback-draft-prospect
Play
NFL

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond Is Rising Up Draft Boards

Everyone is talking about the five top QB prospects, but an experienced SEC signal-caller is rising up draft boards after choreographing his own pro day.

Apr 4, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) walks back to the dugout after batting during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum.
MLB

A's Troubles Remain After Finally Winning First Game

Oakland’s putrid start has already taken a significant bite out of its postseason chances.

Rudy Gobert and Jae Crowder
NBA

Suns, Jazz Both Look the Part in NBA's Game of the Season

Phoenix hosted a playoff-like atmosphere while topping Utah in overtime on Wednesday, signaling these two teams may be ready for deep postseason runs.

Kylian-Mbappe-PSG-Bayern-Munich
Play
Soccer

PSG and Bayern Munich Put on a Show

The two UCL finalists from a season ago dazzled in the first leg of the quarterfinals, but will their vulnerabilities prevent either from returning to the title match?

Sean Miller yells during a timeout in the second half against Washington State at McKale Center.
College Basketball

Source: Arizona, Sean Miller Part Ways After 12 Seasons

Sean Miller will leave Arizona after back-to-back seasons without an NCAA tournament appearance.